BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Free summer jazz concerts at Buffalo's Richardson Olmsted Campus are ending after developer Douglas Jemal stepped away from the Richardson Hotel project, leaving organizers without a venue for the popular series.

Richardson Olmsted Campus officials said Monday they need to concentrate on the transition and don't have the capacity this summer to accommodate the large crowds that the concerts attract.

Popular jazz concert series at Buffalo's Richardson Olmsted Campus halted

Tony Zambito of JazzBuffalo expressed disappointment about the cancellation, noting the special significance of the free jazz concerts.

"There's an emotional impact that I think I should mention. During the pandemic, we actually did about 6…7 weeks in that particular lawn area of the Richardson Olmstead campus and I can tell you during that one summer it was a real true beacon of hope for people because it was the only thing that was basically happening during the pandemic," Zambito said.

The concerts had become a cherished tradition for many Buffalo residents.

"The number one request we always had was to please bring back jazz at Richardson," Zambito said.

Despite the setback, Zambito is actively searching for a new venue to host at least the Jazz Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

