Police: 37-year-old man charged in accidental shooting of 11-year-old girl in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old girl, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police said that officers responded to the 900 block of E. Lovejoy Street. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, an 11-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest arrived at ECMC in a private vehicle.

The girl had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators began looking into the shooting and found a loaded, defaced Luger 9x19mm Parabellum handgun, as well as suspected crack cocaine at the location of the shooting.

Police found that the alleged suspect, Ernesto Ramos-Lopez, did not safely store the firearm he illegally possessed, leading to the accidental shooting of the 11-year-old girl.

Ramos-Lopez has been charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of failure to safely store a firearm in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and one count of criminal tampering in the third degree.