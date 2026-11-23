BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo does not have a way to dispose of leaves and the problem is piling up in a parking lot in North Buffalo.

The city is currently without a contractor to dispose of the leaves residents collect, bag and set out on the curbside for crews to collect. Instead, the bags end up in a pile at the NFTA's LaSalle Station parking lot in North Buffalo.

Buffalo's Deputy Mayor Benjamin Swanekamp tells me the pile is a holding station for the bags before being transported to a holding garage in South Buffalo.

"Right now we have to either find a contractor willing to work with us, or as might be increasingly necessary, us to develop our own yard waste recycling program," Swanekamp said.

The leaves were once dealt with by Geiter Done, a yard waste disposal company based in the Seneca Babcock neighborhood. But in 2024, the company was issued a notice of violation by the DEC after odor complaints. As a result, Swanekamp tells me the Buffalo Common Council did not approve a contract renewal with the company.

"When it came up for renewal, the Common Council rejected them two years in a row, so since then the city's been in the position of having to hold debris," Swanekamp said.

So why doesn't the city just send all of this to a landfill? New York state regulations prohibit leaves and certain yard waste from being sent to landfills to prevent methane emissions. Methane is a greenhouse gas that has been shown to drive rapid climate warming.

The city has not yet been able to find another contractor who will take the leaves, even after putting out a request for qualifications to find a suitable vendor.

"We were hoping to get a partner on this, we're gonna have to continue working the phones. If that doesn't happen, we'll have to continue building the capability and scale right within city government," Swanekamp said.

The Town of Tonawanda handles its own leaf collection and disposal in-house. Residents are asked to put loose leaves at the curbside during a certain time frame before crews vacuum them up. Swanekamp says Buffalo is looking to emulate that method in the future.

Despite the problem, Swanekamp says residents should continue to follow the city's instructions when it comes to leaf collection — gathering them and putting them in clear or paper bags and placing them on the curbside for city crews to come and get. He said the city is handing out fines to those who are piling leaves in the street.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

