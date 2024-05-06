Pieces of support: Nichols middle schoolers make puzzle for senior dog sanctuary

BUFFALO, NY — Nichols School 7th graders made a puzzle in partnership with Buffalo Games for their service project, giving all the proceeds to White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary.

"It's really a one of a kind collaborative project that has never been done before," said John Fox, director of sales for Buffalo Games.

The students used their art and voted for the dog sanctuary to receive 100% of the profits.

WKBW Nichols middle school students create a puzzle benefiting White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary

"We decided to do White Whiskers because we love the cause and we realized how much money they really need," said Ryan DeFazio, 7th grader at Nichols School.

The kids even got to go to the Buffalo Games factory where they were making the puzzles.

"It's super cool especially going to the see the process and it was amazing to see," said Luca DiCunzolo, 7th grader at Nichols School.

Founder of White Whiskers Polla Milligan says seeing the younger generation step up to support her cause is a great feeling.

"Kids, dogs, art, it doesn't get any better than that," said Milligan.

The White Whisker Dog Sanctuary will use the profits from the puzzle to renovate and open a new building in Akron.

"This is a place for the greater good for the good of dogs and for the good of people," said Milligan.

The middle school visual arts teacher Kari Achatz says she is proud of her students.

"No matter how old or how young you are that you can really make a difference and its incredible to see all of these people reacting to the fun whimsical dogs that we created," said Achatz.

You can buy a puzzle on Buffalo Games website.

