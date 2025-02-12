'People think we are Superman': Cheektowaga PD providing mental health support for officers

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department's wellness program provides crucial mental health support to first responders in Western New York, with nearly 70% of the department participating in its first year.

The program, which is the only one of its kind in the region, offers confidential mental health services to law enforcement officers through a collaboration with the Western New York Law Enforcement Helpline and local clinicians.

According to The Ruderman Family Foundation, more officers are likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty. PTSD and depression rates among police officers are five times higher than the average person.

"The general public looks at us and they think that we're all, you know, supermen and superwomen," said Tony LeBron, president of the Western New York Law Enforcement Helpline, "but, the problem is, is that what we see and what we deal with on a daily basis doesn't stay at work."

Lieutenant Caleb Harte of the Cheektowaga Police Department emphasized the importance of the program, saying, "This is one of the things I'm most passionate about is making sure that our officers get through the difficult career that we've chosen and get to their retirement so that they can enjoy retirement."

The program provides 24/7 confidential assistance and uses a peer-to-peer approach to mental health, which is crucial for first responders who face traumatic incidents daily.

Denise Fuller, a licensed clinical social worker, noted that the program helps reduce the stigma associated with seeking mental health support, stating, "That fear and that stigma begin to dissipate gradually."

The initiative is a significant step toward ensuring the well-being of law enforcement officers and helping them manage the stress and trauma associated with their profession.

This program could now catalyze and encourage other police departments across Western New York to implement this life-saving program.

If you are a police officer in need of help, please call the WNY Enforcement Helpline at 716-858-COPS (2677).

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.