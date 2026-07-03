BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A six-story rubber duck is back at Buffalo's Canalside, drawing visitors from across the region for the Fourth of July weekend.

The giant inflatable duck, known as 'Mama Duck', holds the title of the world's largest rubber duck. She first visited Canalside in 2016, when she was on the water. A decade later, she is on land so visitors can get a closer look.

And thousands flocked to Canalside on Friday.

Jacob and Emily Reese, visiting from Syracuse, N.Y., said the duck gave them a reason to explore Buffalo for the first time.

"It's just so big! We had never really explored Buffalo before, so this was a great excuse to see the canal, to see the duck and to celebrate the city," Jacob said.

The duck's size is a major draw, says Michele Cicatello, marketing manager for Buffalo Waterfront.

"It's just a really big duck, and people love it!" Cicatello said. "It was here 10 years ago and we had thousands of thousands of people come down, so we thought, it's the 10-year anniversary, as well as lining up with America 250, it's a great time to bring it back."

WATCH: 'People love it!': Thousands flock to Canalside for the return of giant rubber duck

'People love it!': Thousands flock to Canalside for the return of giant rubber duck

Mama Duck was expected to appear alongside her 10 ft tall inflatable son, Timmy, but he did not make it Friday.

"She has babies, but unfortunately Timmy was injured in flight," Cicatello said. "But she brought some of her other little babies with her as well."

The giant waterfowl attracts visitors of all stripes, including the feathered variety - a real duck named Betty.

"The last time the big duck was here we brought [Betty] down here when my kids were younger, and we just wanted to get another picture," said Jamie Hohl, Betty's owner.

"I think she likes her," Hohl said on Betty's likely opinion of her inflatable friend.

Along with the duck, there is plenty more to do at the waterfront over the Fourth of July weekend, including family movies on the lawn and boat tours. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will play a concert at the Outer Harbor's Terminal B, complete with fireworks, Friday night.

Mama Duck is at Canalside through Sunday.

