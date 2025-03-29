'People do change their lives around': Sisters of Charity Hospital supporting mothers in recovery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Jennifer Gauthier first learned she was pregnant, addiction had a hold on her.

"When I first found out I was pregnant, I was using crack cocaine. That was very scary in the beginning," she said.

Like many expectant mothers struggling with substance use, the Elma resident faced uncertainty, fear and isolation. She was transitioning from hard drugs to methadone maintenance, but it was not until she was connected with a Nurse-Family Partnership at Sisters of Charity Hospital that she found the support she needed.

"That is when Julie came into my life, and I got some major support that I didn't even know I needed," she said.

Julie helped guide her through Gauthier her pregnancy.

This program and the compassionate care it provides is now in the national spotlight. CNN's upcoming docuseries Fentanyl in America: A Way Out will explore the effects of fentanyl across the country. It features healthcare workers from Sisters Hospital who are on the front lines of caring for pregnant women in recovery.

The Nurse-Family Partnership is an evidence-based community health program available in 40 states, but Sisters Hospital runs the only one in Western New York. Daynell Rowell-Stephens, the program's supervisor, said its mission is simple: to give first-time mothers the tools they need for a healthy pregnancy and a strong start to parenthood.

"The program is designed to help first-time moms who are lower social-economic, early in their pregnancy when they enroll," Rowell-Stephens said.

Expecting mothers who qualify for WIC and are less than 28 weeks pregnant are eligible for the two-year, grant-funded program.

Nurses provide guidance and emotional support to help mothers navigate challenges.

"Some of the moms come with challenges in their lives. Some being substance abuse, homelessness, intimate partner violence," Rowell-Stephens said. "As their nurses, we are not just nurses but we're kind of like their friend or their cheerleader."

With about a half-dozen nurses on staff, each carrying a caseload of roughly 25 clients, the program ensures that no mother has to face recovery and early motherhood alone.

Gauthier said her journey to recovery was not easy. She stresses the importance of medically supervised treatment, especially for pregnant women trying to get sober.

"You can't just stop taking a drug. Some of these drugs are strong. They are hard to get off of, and it can be dangerous to the baby to stop cold turkey," she said.

However, through perseverance and the guidance of the Nurse-Family Partnership, she turned her life around and gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

"People do change their lives around. For me, that was my son. Knowing that I had this baby growing in me, that was enough for me."

As CNN's Fentanyl in America: A Way Out sheds light on the crisis of substance-exposed pregnancies, programs like this one serve as a reminder that recovery is possible and that every mother deserves a chance at a new beginning.

The docuseries spent time in three states, including New York, where Buffalo was featured.

"Fentanyl in America: A Way Out" airs Sunday, March 30, 8pm ET/CT on "The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper."