BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 2,000 union members at Mercy Hospital and affiliated facilities voted Monday on whether to authorize a possible strike as they say contract negotiations have stalled. Results are expected by late Monday night.

Members of CWA Local 1133 said they're fighting to ensure adequate staffing levels to keep patients safe. The union said negotiations on a new contract have reached an impasse.

"People are unhappy with the conditions," said John Pirrone, respiratory therapist at Mercy Hospital and member of the collective bargaining team. "People are unhappy of coming in and having to work so short-staffed. Sometimes it's one, two, three nurses on a floor that we may not have, and we have still all those patients that we have to take care of."

WATCH: 'People are unhappy': Mercy Hospital workers vote on strike authorization amid staffing concerns

Jennifer Liberti-Bemis, a registered nurse on the mother-baby floor at Mercy, emphasized the safety concerns for patients.

"What we're really fighting for...for me...is safe staffing that they deserve," Liberti-Bemis said. "The laws are in New York, but nothing is really being enforced. And I don't think that the public or the patients are aware of how truly short-staffed the hospital can be sometimes."

Catholic Health expressed surprise about the strike authorization vote in a statement. The hospital system said negotiations are progressing and they want to work with the union on a new contract. However, they're also making contingency plans in case there is a strike.

Union representatives stressed that a strike would be a last resort. Brian Magner, president of CWA Local 1133, who is also a registered nurse at Mercy, referenced the union's previous strike in 2021.

"Clearly, we don't want that to happen again, our members don't want to have to do that again, but, like I said, they know what they're worth, and if that's what they have to do, then that's where we'll be," Magner said.

The vote on Monday was just a strike authorization vote, representing a first step toward a possible strike that all parties say they'd like to avoid.

You can read the full Catholic Health statement below:

"As we have stated, Catholic Health is surprised the union called a vote to authorize a strike for Mercy Hospital, as neither side has presented a final offer. From the very beginning, we have approached bargaining with respect for our caregivers and the CWA.



We want to clarify that a strike vote does not necessarily mean a strike will occur. Regardless of the outcome, Mercy Hospital’s bargaining team remains committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement.



We share many of the same goals as the Union: competitive wages and benefits, safe staffing levels, and policies that help our associates deliver the highest quality care. We want to work collaboratively with the Union, not in opposition.



It would be deeply concerning if the Union were to call a strike at Mercy Hospital while negotiations are actively underway. We strongly believe that continued dialogue will allow us to reach a balanced agreement that meets the needs of our associates, the organization, and the community, without the disruption of a strike. Should the Union choose to proceed with a strike at Mercy Hospital, however, we are working diligently to do our best to minimize the risks and disruption to the community."

