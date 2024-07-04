Patient to Provider: OCH doctor has full circle moment with hospital and healthcare providers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A health care journey has come full circle at Oshei Children's Hospital.

Doctor Jessica Canallatos was born with a cleft lip and palate.

Now, she has dedicated her career to caring for those who are experiencing the same thing she did.

A cleft lip and palate occurs when the tissue making up the upper lip does not join completely before birth, leaving an opening.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 1,600 babies in the U.S. are born with a cleft palate each year.

Treatment typically involves surgery, which is where Dr. Canallatos comes in.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun met with her at Oishei, where she shared her full circle story, alongside the surgeon and nurse who inspired her career.

OCH's Craniofacial Center is home to trained professionals, and is nationally recognized as an American cleft-palate craniofacial association approved team.

One of the hospital's newest hires is a provider, who used to be a patient for many years.

"I was about 3 months old when I had my first procedure and that was to repair my cleft lip," Oishei Children's Hospital Dr. Jessica Canallatos explained. "I don't remember that surgery but my parents tell me about it. I had to wear these little arm restraints on my arms to prevent me from touching my face. My mom would have to feed me through a little medicine cup because I couldn't take a bottle, so she would have to drip the food in my mouth with a little medicine cup."

Doctor Jessica Canallatos is a prosthodontist.

She told Kassahun she has had 10-12 surgeries for repairing her cleft lip and palate. Most of those surgeries were done by Dr. Robert Perry.

"I saw her from birth and got to know her and got to know her parents. I have had a number of patients who have had cleft lip and palate. She was one of the ones that I followed through multiple surgical procedures," OCH Pediatric Plastic Surgery Medical Director Dr. Robert Perry shared.

OCH Craniofacial Center Patient Care Coordinator Jan Rockwood added, "I also took care of her in the operating room. I was the circulating nurse in her surgeries because I worked with Dr. Perry prior to this position."

Her post-surgery follow-ups happened from birth, to 5 years old and as recent as 29 years of age.

"It's very fresh in my mind. I'm very close to being a patient, so it actually helps me with treating these patients because I was just there," Dr. Canallatos said with a smile.

Now, as a prosthodontist, which is a dentist who specializes in treating complex dental and facial matters, Dr. Canallatos shared that she has her own lab where she can make her own prosthetics and has a wonderful medical assistant and a great team who support her.

She also now gets to work closely with Dr. Perry who is still on the team today, along with Jan Rockwood, head of OCH's Craniofacial Center Patient Care.

"Anytime I would visit in the Cranial Facial Clinic, Jan would come in. She had the best energy. She still does. She is just a light for these patients and for me," Dr. Canallatos recalled as she teared up. "Dr. Perry, when he's working, it's like he's creating work of art. He would stare at your face, move things around with his hands. You can just tell he's so good at what he does, and I liked that he just seemed like he knew what to do, and I wanted to be a provider who knew what to do."

While she said her journey from patient to provider inspired her to give back, Rockwood said, her new colleague is who inspired them.

"She is the inspiration to us to continue to care for these children effective with cleft lip and palate and other cranial facial concerns. She just makes us better in so many ways," Rockwood shared.