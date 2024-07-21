Passenger dead, driver injured after one-vehicle accident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night, according to Buffalo Police.

Officers were called to Arthur Street and Tonawanda Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

An investigation revealed that a Honda Civic was heading east on Arthur Street when it left the road and hit a tree.

Buffalo Police said the passenger, a 30-year-old Buffalo woman, died at the scene. The driver, a 28-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to ECMC where he is in the ICU.

The accident remains under investigation.