Parkside neighbors helping neighbors by being 'Snow Angels'

BUFFALO, NY — The Parkside neighborhood in the city of Buffalo is banding together to help those in need, with their Snow Angel program.

The Snow Angels of the Parkside Community Association is made of 24 volunteers who face the weather to help neighbors snowed in.

"All of these houses have steps and those places are a great way to slip and break something," said Susan Udin, secretary of the PCA.

One Snow Angel, Hope Dunbar says she starting volunteering in 2020 to help her neighbors during the pandemic.

"It's a great way to give back to my neighbors, both of our neighbors on either side of me are retired as are a lot of people in the neighborhood, it was a way for me to provide a service that is really necessary and know that I am able to do."

Even though the snow can be daunting for someone, the Snow Angels always come through to help.

"Every year I bite my nails are we going to have enough volunteers to fill the requests, but so far every year we have managed to that," said Udin.

The Snow Angels say it is a great way to embrace the winter weather.

"Sometimes when we are in the middle of Buffalo winters with snow and ice and thunder-snow we forget how beautiful Buffalo is in the winter," said Dunbar.

You can sign up to be a Snow Angel here.

