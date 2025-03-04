Parking frustrations in the City of Buffalo lead to conversations on whether changes are needed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some residents have been expressing their frustration with how many parking tickets have been issued in the City of Buffalo lately.

One person called it "aggressive ticketing" that could drive away downtown business.

City of Buffalo, want to help small businesses downtown?



Stop the militant issuing of parking tickets. Times are tough and I’ve never experienced more aggressive ticketing. — Nik Fattey (@NFattey) March 1, 2025

"Way too many tickets given out," said Sara Spence of Buffalo. "We need to have more options that are accessible. I think we need to redo the subway system so it's more affordable to be downtown."

"Parking should be free," said Vincent D'Anna of Buffalo. "Just went to Alabama...and parking is free."

According to City of Buffalo records, the city brought in nearly $5 million from parking tickets between 2022 and 2023.

We're still waiting to hear back from the city on how many tickets have been written so far this year, but some people we spoke with find parking pricey or confusing.

"There's a sign for meter parking, and there's no meter to be found," said Tommy Tedesco of Niagara Falls.

Buffalo Roam is the mobile parking app that drivers can use to park in various spots throughout the city.

"Sometimes it's hard to connect to your devices," said Spence.

"It's a little confusing," said D'Anna.

We did speak to some local business owners who said parking tickets haven't really been an issue for its customers.