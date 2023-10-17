Watch Now
Parents, students and Oishei Children's Hospital unite against bullying

Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 17, 2023
BUFFALO, NY — On Wednesday, with the rise of bullying nationwide, Oishei Children's Hospital is lighting up orange for 'Unity Day'.

Oishei Psychologist Chelsey McCabe told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson we should all be mindful of our actions as bullying can cause severe mental health issues.

Chelsey McCab, PhD, Oishei Psychologist

We can be a powerful to stop saying something that is not acceptable, and just calling it out so that we protect our youth.

Nationwide73% of students say they have been bullied.

According to the Board of Education here in New York State, only 19 percent of students said they were cyberbullied but when asked if they knew someone who was...Nearly 48 percent of students said yes.

So why the disparity? Well sometimes its hard for your child tell you they need help.

Mother of two Jessica Bauer Walker hopes parents can learn how to help their child by just saying.. I am here for you.

Jessica Bauer Walker

Picking up on cues, and asking certains questions and having prompts and paying attention is really improtant so that our children feel safe to talk to us.

Bullying resources:
https://www.stopbullying.gov/kids/what-you-can-do

https://www.stopbullying.gov/resources/teens

Local mental health resources:

