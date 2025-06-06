BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For 17 years the Buffalo Bills and M&T Bank have partnered to celebrate more than 50 teachers with the Touchdown For Teachers Award.

This year, Leah White, a teacher at Harriet Ross Tubman School, was chosen out of more than 2,600 entries.

"I was totally surprised," White said. "I love my students, and I come to school every day to get the job done and impact the youth."

WKBW Leah White was surprised on Friday as the Touchdown for Teachers winner

Being a leader for dozens of kids is White's calling, but being in the classroom was not always an option. In January of 2023, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. During treatments and recovery, White remained focused on her students as an inspiration to get back in the classroom.

She beat cancer and continued dedicating her life to being a teacher, sometimes even using her own money so her students could enjoy a field trip.

WKBW Leah White and her students

"They are a huge part of my life," said White about her students. "I tell my boyfriend all the time, we have one already, but we have 19 more, so we have 20 in all."

Teachers and students gathered outside the school on Friday morning for a field day event. White knew there was a Bills-themed event, but she had no idea that her name would be announced as the Touchdown For Teachers winner.

"I thought it was someone else, I was getting ready to cheer for someone else, and then they said my name," said White. "Just an amazing feeling."

WKBW Leah White was overwhelmed Friday

Staff from M&T and the Bills presented White with a check for $5,000 to continue making her school better. Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau and linebacker Dorian Williams walked out to help celebrate White, and play activities with kids on the lawn.

'Overwhelmed and grateful': Buffalo teacher surprised with award from Buffalo Bills and M&T Bank

"Giving back here is a no-brainer," said Rousseau. "Special team, special talent, special place. Teachers are one of those jobs that get overlooked...They're here for kids every single day."

White's good friend Diva Granberry is the one who nominated her.

"She's always going out of her way not just for her students, but her family and friends," said Granberry. "Just to see her in this period of time, and smiling enjoying herself makes my heart happy."

"The love in Buffalo is incredible, and there's no other place I'd play," Williams said, after running through obstacle courses with students.

WKBW Leah White Touchdown For Teachers Winner Ball

White said the football she got on Friday is going right into a display case in her home.

Touchdown for Teachers has awarded more than $55,000 to teachers over the 17 years.