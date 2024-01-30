'Outreach is out in the streets': Matt Urban Center's Homeless Outreach provides resources to homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Matt Urban Center is on a mission to provide homeless people in Buffalo with resources to find housing. In 2022, the center helped house 32 people through its outreach program. That work still continues today with a group of three people, hitting the grounds every Tuesday and Friday to find those in need.

"When you say outreach, outreach means you're out here in the streets," MUC Homeless Outreach Manager Dionne Turnage said. "We do a lot of boots on the ground trying to reach the people where they are at. We come down to the bus station or the library and we meet the people where they are."

The MUC Homeless Outreach team is asking for donations of all kinds. Most specifically, the center is looking for men's clothing and shoes. If you're interested in donating to the team or getting involved, you can reach Dionne at dturnage@urbanctr.org. Donations will then be collected by the team.

