BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area have reached $4.59 per gallon as the U.S.-Iran war continues to drive up costs at the pump. That's $1.53 more than gas prices in the area this time last year, according to AAA.

The spike is drawing sharp criticism from Western New York residents and elected officials, who say the financial burden on families is becoming unsustainable.

At a gas station on East Ferry Street, drivers were vocal about the rising costs.

"Gas is going sky freakin' high," Columbus Brooks said.

Sam Pollack, a college student making the long drive from Indiana to Long Island, said the trip is costing him far more than expected.

"I mean, it's out of control," Pollack said. "It's three tanks of gas, so we're looking at $150, $160. At this point its just less expensive, like, I should just fly."

Nearby, Jermaine Saffold also described the strain of filling up.

"I gotta take ultra. It's $5.19...I'm struggling," he said.

WATCH: Drivers and elected officials in WNY sound off as gas prices continue to climb

'Out of control': Drivers and elected officials in WNY sound off as gas prices continue to climb

Jermaine told me he blames President Trump for the high prices.

A few blocks away, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand added her voice to the chorus.

"The pain is a direct result of President Trump's war with Iran," Gillibrand claimed.

The war is reportedly costing the U.S. $1 billion a day. That's money that Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said could be put to better use.

"You give me the value of that for the City of Buffalo. $1 billion. We will rebuild the East Side of Buffalo. We will rebuild every community center, we will repave every road, we would open every pool and build thousands of new homes," Ryan said.

The Trump administration, however, argues that the cost is the price to pay to ensure Iran does not have a nuclear weapon.

I spoke with one person at the pumps who agrees.

"I'd much pay an extra dollar or two per gallon than get bombed with a nuclear bomb," John Augustine said.

But Gillibrand pushed back on the national security argument.

"I sit on the Senate Arms Services Committee. I sit on the Senate Intelligence Committee. I've had no public hearing at all that has told me that there was an imminent danger to the United States," Gillibrand said.

There is at least one point of agreement: Trump has proposed suspending the federal gas tax, which would save Americans around 18 cents a gallon. A measure Gillibrand also supports.

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