BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local family is finding a unique way to give back to the community, and it is growing right outside their home on Buffalo’s West Side.

Standing on Garner Avenue is a different kind of tree , one filled not with ornaments, but with free clothing and other items for anyone who may need them.

Shalimar Robledo and her husband, Terrance Bracier, started what they call the “Giving Tree” after realizing how many items their nine children go through.

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“My son, he was a size 7, so this is his sweater he donated,” Robledo said, pointing to one of the items.

The idea came together when the couple realized the things their children had outgrown could have a second life with someone else.

And then it clicked: A “Tree of Giving” could be a way to give back to their neighborhood.

“Socks, sweaters, scarves, hats, gloves, whatever we have and do not use, we put it up here,” Robledo said.

WATCH: 'Our tree of giving': A “giving tree” takes root on Buffalo’s West Side

'Our tree of giving': A “giving tree” takes root on Buffalo’s West Side

Robledo said she wanted to create something positive in the neighborhood and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

“There is not really not much going on in the neighborhood, especially positive things, so we just figured to do something positive,” she said. “Maybe it would help other people, and maybe other people can probably do it too.”

For Robledo, the Giving Tree is also about helping families facing financial pressures.

“It is hard for families and everybody just struggling with everything going on in the world, so I just figured just put it here instead of taking it to a thrift store,” she said.

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Robledo said she previously worked at a thrift store and understands that even donated items can still be out of reach for people who need them.

Instead, she wants the items on the Giving Tree to be available at no cost.

“This is my daughter’s sweatshirt,” Robledo said as she pointed out another donated item.

Robledo said people should not feel embarrassed to stop by if they need something and she welcomes others who want to contribute.

“It is here if you need it. You could drop stuff off. It is here. You can stop by. Do not be embarrassed, and I will see what I can come up with to add as well,” she said.

The Giving Tree is a simple idea, but for Robledo, it is about neighbors helping neighbors one donated item at a time.

