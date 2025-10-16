'Our most vulnerable population': Federal education cuts spark special education concerns in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Education concerns are climbing among Western New York parents, especially when it comes to special education, as federal layoffs create ripple effects in local school districts.

The Federal Education Department laid off the majority of staffers in the government's special education division. These cuts have caused mounting anxiety over special education programs as well as the billions of dollars in funding that states and schools are entitled to receive through the department. This funding ensures students with disabilities can access resources to learn safely and effectively.

These anxieties brought various parents and teachers to the Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) district meeting, asking school leaders how they will ensure their children get the resources and accommodations needed.

Parents and Teachers Voice Concerns

Parents, teachers and student advocates came to the Buffalo Public School Board to share their concerns about day-to-day issues. Topics ranged from bus transportation issues to a plea for badminton to be added to schools, and even solutions rather than suspensions.

Of the more than two dozen speakers, a majority touched on special education. Many cited issues with placements and noted there have been high needs but not enough resources.

"We are ready and willing and able to handle these students. We just need the appropriate technology and the appropriate training as far as either a TCI or a SCIP. It's crisis management training that will help keep students and staff safe," Emily Markel said.

Markel is a 15-year special education teacher within Buffalo Public Schools. With the topic of layoffs at the governmental level, she said that it will cause a ripple effect into BPS.

"For every single student in Buffalo, it's going to affect not only the special education students, but also the students who aren't necessarily receiving special education services but are still benefiting from the staff being in this building, the staff being able to share their expertise in the building," Markel said.

Federal Cuts Impact Local Accountability

Maelina Fisher, a BPS parent and Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC) chair, expressed concerns about federal oversight.

"So, I'm concerned if we're laying off those key people at the federal level, the impact that it will have on our local level. Will there no longer be the accountability when we're already facing such low accountability?" Fisher said.

Fisher said the ongoing issue within BPS is that special education teachers are being harmed, creating an unsafe environment for teachers and other students due to incorrect placement within schools.

"I had a staff member who had her hearing aids slapped out of her head and flew 10 ft. Another one who had bite marks up and down their arms," Fisher said.

District Leaders Respond

Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga acknowledged the concerns from parents, staff and students, including the topic of special education.

"I'm glad to hear that our teachers came here. They say we are the experts. I respect that. She'll be pulling you in collaboration with our President Rich Nigro to make sure we're going to sit around the table to be able to come up with solutions," Mubenga said.

Niagara Falls District Faces $2.1 Million Funding Concern

I also spoke with Niagara Falls City Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie, who told me over Zoom that if the cuts at the federal level happen, he is concerned about the $2.1 million in federal funding for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, also known as IDEA. He said about 27% of students(~1,800) in the district have special needs.

"Contains a number of staff members, a number of programs, and would be, would be a devastating cut, to the special, to the exceptional needs programs of our children," Laurrie said.

As they now craft the 2026-27 budget, Laurrie said they will have to make some "value choices" because this involves the most vulnerable population in order to keep the necessary special education services going.

"This is our most vulnerable population. This is our most needy population. We have a moral and ethical obligation of equality of all students. Particularly those that have special needs and we need to do everything at all costs," Laurrie said.

BPS Superintendent Dr. Mubenga added that he hopes the meeting regarding special education placements will happen within a week or two.

