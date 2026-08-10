BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Hood Taste of Buffalo may have been canceled, but organizers say they are not giving up. They are working to secure the proper permits and inspections before bringing the event back next month.

What was planned as a weekend celebration was canceled after Buffalo police said they were notified about an unlicensed event being advertised.

In a statement, police said that after speaking with the city's Special Events Office and Department of Permits and Inspections, they determined organizers had not taken the necessary steps to safely and legally host the event.

Police said they took action to prevent what they described as an "unsanctioned mass gathering."

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart said she understands the frustration surrounding the cancellation but emphasized the importance of following the city's requirements.

"I understand the uproar of it. I understand it is an inconvenience to people, but we have to do things the right way," Everhart said. "So I just want to be a resource and helpful."

Everhart said the event is important to the community, which is why organizers are holding a session Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. to help vendors understand the permit and inspection process.

WATCH: Organizers work to bring Hood Taste of Buffalo back after cancellation

Organizers work to bring Hood Taste of Buffalo back after cancellation

"This for me is bigger than just the Hood Taste of Buffalo," Everhart said. "We have a lot of resources in the city of Buffalo, and a lot of times people want to just know what they are and where to go find them and how to access them."

The session is designed to help food and beverage vendors, retail businesses and entrepreneurs understand the requirements for participating in the event.

Everhart said the goal is also to give community members the information they need if they want to host an event or participate as a vendor.

"This event literally is about making sure people in the community know whether they want to host an event or vend at an event, they need to know about rules and regulations about doing that," she said.

De'lon Cannon, an organizer of the Hood Taste of Buffalo, said the session will be helpful as organizers prepare for the event's return.

"This will definitely be helpful moving forward," Cannon said.

Cannon encouraged vendors and other community members to attend the session so they can learn about the requirements and avoid similar issues in the future.

"I would like for everybody to come out so they can get the proper lesson and proper teaching so we don't have to go through this or anybody else," Cannon said.

Organizers say the Hood Taste of Buffalo is expected to return next month, with a specific date to be announced.

