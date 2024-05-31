'Open the doors and welcome everyone': Buffalo Greekfest returns for 47th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This weekend kicks off the 47th annual Buffalo Greekfest. Attendees will have the chance to explore and learn more about Greek culture and the Greek community in Buffalo. The festival will have plenty to enjoy from Greek food, live music to cultural events and exhibits.

"The most beautiful thing is that we're able to open the doors and welcome everyone in our grounds," Annunciation Church Priest Christos Christakis said. "There's food, drink, dancing, the music. They can just come relax and enjoy".

The festival opens today, May 31st and runs through Sunday, June 2nd. Below is the schedule and location for the festival.

BUFFALO GREEKFEST, ANNUNCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH

