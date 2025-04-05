‘Only way our politicians will listen’: Thousands protest Trump Administration in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thousands gathered in Niagara Square Saturday afternoon and marched through Downtown Buffalo to protest the many different actions the Trump administration has taken this year.

Two rallies combined into one. Buffalo United March and Rally protesters joined in with thousands of other demonstrators nationwide in the " Hands Off!” rallies.

“It was meant to be, because it lined up with the " Hands Off!” national movement,” event organizer Mike Hogan said. “Buffalo is united against hate.”

Hogan, as well as the many protesters we spoke to, are optimistic these demonstrations will make a difference.

“I think the Constitution is in jeopardy. I think we are in trouble,” protestor Beth Geyer said. “This is the only way our politicians will listen to us, [when] we gather together.”

“Our unions are being attacked by our president, and he is making doing business way more expensive,” Joe Cox said. “Peaceful protests are the way to correct the mistake that Trump is.”

During Saturday’s protest, there was a brief moment when several cars with pro-Donald Trump flags on them drove past the square. Dozens of people could be heard repeatedly shouting “shame” at those drivers.

Hogan tells us this won’t be a one-time event in Niagara Square. They have a whole schedule of protests coming up.

“We are probably going to have to do a lot more events. There is a labor rally coming up next month, women’s march coming up next month, there is more to come, peaceful protests that we are allowed under the constitution.”