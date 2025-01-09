BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — With the New Year behind us, many Western New Yorkers are now focusing on Valentine's Day, where new love may be just a swipe away.

Recent data from Tinder reveals that the first few weeks of January are a 'peak season' for dating apps. Users are eager to find connections in time for the holiday.

However, while online dating can be an exciting avenue for romance, it carries potential risks. To combat these dangers, New York State has introduced a new law to enhance safety for those seeking love online.

This legislation allows dating platforms to inform users if someone they have matched with has previously been banned from the app, providing an additional layer of security in the often unpredictable online dating environment.

WKBW 'Online dating can be scary': New law protects online daters in New York State

“I don’t like the online dating world. It’s scary; you don’t know who’s on the other side of the screen," said Orlando Rosario.

Some online daters are worried about fake profiles.

WKBW 'Online dating can be scary': New law protects online daters in New York State

"You do have to watch out for scammers or bots, but I think it's just more so like you have to use your discernment for those types of things," said Aijnne.

While others are always more apprehensive, like Tyeishia Hicks.

WKBW 'Online dating can be scary': New law protects online daters in New York State

"It's not even about dating. Scammers are everywhere," said Hicks.

Concerns about online safety are well-founded; the Federal Trade Commission reported that in 2022 alone, 70,000 Americans fell victim to romance scams.

“It’s about time that something comes out that helps with this sort of thing," said Andy Krumm.

WKBW 'Online dating can be scary': New law protects online daters in New York State

Krumm, the creator of Sober One Six, has established speed dating events for the LGBTQ+ community. These events provide a safe space for individuals to connect without navigating the potential pitfalls of online platforms.

"I feel like we provide just a safe space for the queer community to just really interact with each other and just understand that we're all here. We need a space to meet people organically," said Krumm.

The next Sober One Six speed dating event is in February. You can find more details here.

WKBW

The new law goes into effect in February.