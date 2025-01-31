'One step at a time': WNY figure skating community comes together to support families of the Flight 5342 crash

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The Western New York skating community is mourning the loss of 14 skaters, coaches, and family members who died in the crash of Flight 5342.

The tragic event has deeply affected the skating community, with coaches and club members expressing their sorrow and determination to support the victims' families.

"It was devastating to hear that we had lost so many skaters and coaches and their family members," said Anna Wilson, a coach at the Amherst Skating Club.

Claire Cerra, with Skater's Edge in Williamsville, is organizing a fundraiser to support the families affected by the crash.

"I just knew that once the families came forward with how they could take assistance that how US figure skating might marshal support, I wanted our community to be ready to respond," Cerra said.

The Buffalo Skating Club has also expressed solidarity, stating,

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families, and we are holding our USFS family in the Skating Club of Boston, Philadelphia Skating Club & Humane Society, and Ashburn Ice House close to our hearts as they navigate this unspeakable loss."

In this time of tremendous loss, the skating community is coming together to support one another and the families of those who perished in the crash.

"Take it one step at a time and make sure everyone's emotionally doing all right," said Anna Wilson, emphasizing the community's commitment to healing.

You can find ways to help the families here.