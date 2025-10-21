Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One-on-one with the Buffalo mayoral candidates ahead of Election Day

THE RACE FOR BUFFALO MAYOR (2).png
WKBW
THE RACE FOR BUFFALO MAYOR (2).png
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Election Day approaching, 7 News is taking the time to sit down with each of the Buffalo mayoral candidates one-on-one.

There are three candidates:

  • Democratic candidate, New York State Senator Sean Ryan
  • Republican candidate, James Gardner
  • Independent candidate, Michael Gainer
THE RACE FOR BUFFALO MAYOR (3).png

Ryan received the endorsement of the Erie County Democratic Committee in February and won the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor in June. The Republican Party did not hold a primary election for mayor, and Gardner received the endorsement of the Erie County Republican Committee. Gainer petitioned to create and run on the Restore Buffalo ballot line and is the Independent candidate.

On October 20, Gainer joined Voices. You can watch our full conversation below.

One-on-one with Buffalo mayoral candidate Michael Gainer

On October 21, Gardner joined Second Cup. You can watch our full conversation below.

One-on-one with Buffalo mayoral candidate James Gardner

Ryan is scheduled to appear on Voices on October 30, and you'll be able to find our full conversation here.

