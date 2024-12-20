'One of the biggest issues of the 21st century': Business owners voice concerns over potential TikTok ban

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A potential TikTok ban in January raises concerns for businesses in Buffalo.

Desmond Nicholas is the founder and creator of Buff Head 716. He sells his merchandise through the TikTok Shop.

Nicholas has been able to make a lot of money through his entrepreneurial skills on the app.

"I was able to make $7,000 overnight, so when it comes to that, I don't think people realize the power of social media," said Nicholas.

Thanks to TikTok, Nicholas has sent his headbands to Bill's Mafia members across the U.S.

"I'm over here doing deliveries, sending them to Bills fans all around the country, so it's honestly a blessing," said Nicholas.

The Senate passed a bill in April forcing TikTok's Chinese parent company to sell the company before January 19th. Lawmakers are concerned that the company will hand over users' data or influence them through the app.

The ban is now headed to our highest court to determine the constitutionality of the bill.

With the looming deadline approaching Nicholas says the ban would cost business owners and influencers money.

"You're not only depriving them of their business, but you're depriving them of their purpose in life, which is creating and doing what they love," said Nicholas.

Associate Professor Charles Lindsey at the University at Buffalo School of Management says this potential ban could open a can of worms.

"Data privacy is such an important issue, it's really one of the biggest issues of the 21st century and then also national security," said Lindsey.

Lindsey says other apps could fill the void if TikTok is banned, but the Supreme Court voiced some support for the app in June.

"They feel these social media platforms do deserve 1st Amendment protection, freedom of speech protection. It will be interesting to see what they decide," said Lindsey.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on January 10th about whether the law violates the First Amendment. The deadline is January 19th.

You can purchase Buff Heads at Everything Vintage on Hertel Avenue or here.