One dead, two others injured in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Officers were called just after midnight to Kensington and Thatcher Avenue.

Buffalo Police said three men were shot outside and taken to ECMC. According to officials, a 47-year-old Buffalo man died at the hospital and two other men in their 30's are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.