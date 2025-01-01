'One day at a time': Sober One Six offering advice for Dry January

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Whether you are setting a New Year's resolution to be sober or just dabbling in Dry January, Andy Krumm is promoting sobriety and celebrating alcohol-free living through Sober One Six.

Krumm created Sober One Six, a group that hosts sober events in Buffalo.

Krumm has been sober for five years and believes that the benefits of sobriety far outweigh the challenges, especially in a society where alcohol consumption is commonplace.

“In my opinion, the decision to quit a substance that’s been in your life and is prevalent in society is the hardest part,” Krumm shared.

Sober One Six is designed to offer a space where individuals can feel empowered in their decision to stay sober or explore sobriety in a city heavily influenced by alcohol culture.

Research from the National Library of Medicine supports the positive effects of cutting back on alcohol. Just 31 days of abstinence can lead to weight loss, improved sleep, enhanced mood, and reduced liver fat and blood sugar levels.

Krumm encourages anyone who slips up during their sobriety journey not to dwell on it.

“Just kind of let the journey take you where it needs to," said Krumm. "Don’t beat yourself up. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves."

This January, Sober One Six will host a series of events offering unique experiences that prove sobriety can be just as fulfilling and fun.

To further support their mission, Krumm and his co-host Willa De Whisp are launching a podcast titled "Cheers to THAT." In it, they will share personal stories about their paths to sobriety and encourage others to consider participating in initiatives like Dry January.

WKBW Andy Krumm and Willa De Whisp announce their new sober-living podcast "Cheers to THAT"

“Abstaining from alcohol is not as hard as you might think,” Krumm noted. "It's about finding the root of what a fun time means to you.”

Throughout January, Sober One Six will host events aimed at encouraging individuals to reflect on their relationship with alcohol.

As Krumm and his team work to change perceptions around sobriety, they invite everyone to join them in exploring new ways to celebrate life without alcohol.

