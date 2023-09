BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Oktoberfest is back in Buffalo! Hofbrauhaus is hosting the largest Oktoberfest celebration in the region with numerous events happening till the end of October.

Friday, September 29th, Hofbrauhaus will host "Nerdtoberfest", an 80s themed party featuring live music from Buffalo's own "Nerds Gone Wild".

The event is free admissions and runs from 9PM-12AM, You can make reservations by phone at 716-939-2337.