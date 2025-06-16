'Often underreported': Western New York leaders recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local leaders gathered on Monday at Old County Hall in Buffalo to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a global initiative raising awareness about a serious issue affecting millions of elderly individuals nationwide.

As many as one in ten experience abuse or neglect yearly, and only one in 14 cases is ever reported.

"It's important that we're here today to educate all of us," Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane said.

The Department of Senior Services receives over 3,000 reports of suspected elder abuse each year. Local leaders say this number only reflects a fraction of the cases.

"It's often underreported," Chief Executive Officer for the Center for Elder Law and Justice, Karen Nicolson, said. "For every time one case is reported, it's estimated that 24 are not reported."

With the potential Medicaid cuts, Nicolson says more elderly individuals could fall victim to abuse.

"You don't have SNAP. You don't have Medicaid coverage for the senior. They're more and more reliant on bad actors," Nicolson added. "You cut in one place, you're going to increase elder abuse. That's just the facts."

She also highlights that most perpetrators are often family members or friends.

"Almost like a deal with the devil," Nicolson explained. "They recognize that this person is somewhat of a bad actor, but it's also keeping them at home in the community."

In Erie County, you can contact the Adult Protective Services hotline at (716) 858-6877 or the Center for Elder Law and Justice at (716) 853-3087.