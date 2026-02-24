BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Built in 1957, Kerns Avenue Bowling Center has seen generations roll through its lanes. 18 years ago, it became part of Black history in New York State when Daniel Adams stepped in to save it from shutting down.

For decades, the bowling center has been more than just a place to knock down pins. It has hosted everything from "Beat the Champ" to private parties to Caribbean nights, becoming the hub for community connection.

However, the future was almost not guaranteed.

"The previous owner was getting ready to shut it down and it was going to become a warehouse," Adams said.

Instead of losing another neighborhood gathering spot, Adams took a risk and bought the bowling center 18 years ago, committing to something he said was bigger than business.

"We're in a neighborhood that really had nothing and I thought that the community needed some place to go, a place to gather sports, etc. I thought that I'd give it a chance," Adams said.

He told me that chance came with its challenges. Running a bowling center is not like running your typical business.

"It just offers drinks, dancing and so on and so forth. I thought the versatility of bowling, which is something that families can do, it has a much broader reach to the public," Adams said.

Despite the grind, staying the course has been absolutely worth it.

"I'm proud that I'm still here," Adams said.

Now, Kerns Avenue Bowling Center is entering a new chapter with new leadership and a deeper mission. Daniel's daughter Kimberly Adams is stepping in as general manager, bringing purpose shaped by a personal loss.

NY's only Black-owned bowling center sits in Buffalo, creating youth opportunities through programs

"The thought behind the kids' bowling league is my baby nephew, 3 years old, was fatally shot and killed June 21st, 2024 and his nickname is Luckie and so we would like to have a foundation in honor of him and included in that foundation will be a bowling league for children," Kimberly Adams said.

For Daniel Adams, creating opportunities for kids, especially Black kids, is important to him.

"My wife and I have gone to several banquets with the Bowling Proprietors Association and no Black kids involved whatsoever," Adams said. "It's really something to see kids, their enthusiasm and the joy when they get their trophies and scholarships and so on and so forth. I think that all the kids in the city need to be able to experience that also."

While Kerns is the only Black-owned bowling center in the state, Adams said inclusion is the goal.

"To keep driving it is more important than it about being a Black business. My appeal is to everybody but being the only Black-owned in the state has its own merits, I would think," Adams said.

To keep Kerns rolling forward, they plan to renew a focus on youth and keep the tournaments and leagues coming.

"So we just will continue to just be innovative and creative," Kimberly Adams said.

For Daniel, the future looks brighter, especially since he's got his daughter as his new business partner.

"Looking forward to more growth with my daughter and we can work together," Adams said.