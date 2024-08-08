'Nothing like it': Calspan CTE Center sparks students creativity

BUFFALO, NY — Students at the Erie 1 BOCES Calspan Career and Technical Education Center put their audio and photography skills to the test.

Erie 1 BOCES has a media center with recording and podcast studios

The center offers programs in video production and recording arts

Students can choose between film/video or music production tracks

The center focuses on digital platforms and media

"Currently, we offer digital media, video production, recording arts, web, tech and gaming, e-sports management, and social media marketing," said Calspan Principal Simone Klubek.

Klubek says so far the 250 students have been working with local radio stations and will have a PSA in collaboration with the Suicide Prevention Coalition about mental health airing in the fall.

WKBW

Teachers like audio engineer Marc Hunt help lead students to finding their future paths.

"As a campus, we try to spread creativity, we try to teach, are going to be accepting of others and that it's a safe space for all ideas and all creative projects," said Hunt.

You can learn more about Calspan CTE Center here.