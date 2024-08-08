'Nothing like it': Calspan CTE Center sparks students creativity

BUFFALO, NY — Students at the Erie 1 BOCES Calspan Career and Technical Education Center put their audio and photography skills to the test.
- Erie 1 BOCES has a media center with recording and podcast studios
- The center offers programs in video production and recording arts
- Students can choose between film/video or music production tracks
- The center focuses on digital platforms and media
"Currently, we offer digital media, video production, recording arts, web, tech and gaming, e-sports management, and social media marketing," said Calspan Principal Simone Klubek.
Klubek says so far the 250 students have been working with local radio stations and will have a PSA in collaboration with the Suicide Prevention Coalition about mental health airing in the fall.
Teachers like audio engineer Marc Hunt help lead students to finding their future paths.
"As a campus, we try to spread creativity, we try to teach, are going to be accepting of others and that it's a safe space for all ideas and all creative projects," said Hunt.
You can learn more about Calspan CTE Center here.