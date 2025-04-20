'Nothing better': Families celebrate Easter at Riverworks annual Brunch

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo RiverWorks welcomed families to its annual Easter brunch on Sunday, celebrating the season and fostering togetherness. The event featured a premium buffet that catered to a variety of tastes, drawing attendees eager to enjoy a festive meal.

"We actually come to RiverWorks every year since they've been doing the brunch, and we'll come back every other year. Easter is so wonderful to get together with family," said Jessica Breunig, adding that her daughter was up early searching for her Easter basket.

"It's very hard, it's very rare, and to have a time to get everyone together, there's nothing better," said Pete Logiudice.

Dustin Janik echoed the sentiment, saying that Easter represents family gatherings and the approach of spring, which marks the start of a busy season for his landscaping business.

