'Not slowing down': Chris Scanlon reflects on primary loss, looks ahead to time left as Buffalo’s acting mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nearly a month after losing the Democratic primary in the race for Buffalo mayor, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon says he's still focused on leading the city and finishing what he started.

“I felt good throughout the campaign,” Scanlon told me in a one-on-one interview. “But unfortunately, sometimes things just don’t work out—and that’s the case in this election. But I’m not going anywhere.”

Scanlon says the initial disappointment quickly gave way to gratitude—for his supporters, his campaign team and the city itself.

“The days that followed turned into a lot of great feeling of me being grateful, and just how grateful I am for the amount of support that we did receive,” he said. “Eternally grateful to the level of effort that everyone put into the campaign.”

Scanlon had previously floated the idea of continuing his run on an independent line, but just days after the primary, he announced he wouldn’t pursue that path.

“Very difficult couple of days making that decision—probably the most difficult decision I’ve ever made,” he said. “If it only impacted me, it would’ve been a rather easy decision. But there are other people in my orbit whose lives are impacted by my decisions, and that’s too important to ignore.”

Responding to criticism, reflecting on the race

During the campaign, opponent Senator Sean Ryan criticized Scanlon’s financial support from the Paladino family and characterized him as aligned with MAGA Republicans—a message that appeared to resonate with many Democratic primary voters.

Scanlon pushed back on that framing.

“A lot of those accusations…quite frankly, weren’t true,” he said. “I’m a lifelong Democrat. I come from a family of lifelong Democrats—union workers, blue collar people. And despite what was said, I’m very proud of the support we had from every corner of the city.”

He also addressed comparisons to former Mayor Byron Brown, under whom he previously served as Council President.

“I think I’ve differentiated myself,” Scanlon said. “My team and I operate a certain way that I think is very different than anyone else.”

A recent article from The Hill referred to Scanlon as “the architect” of Brown’s successful 2021 write-in campaign. Scanlon said he never expected to need that kind of strategy for himself.

“First of all, I never thought I was going to lose the primary,” he said. “We felt very confident about things throughout.”

Scanlon’s late father — known as “Scanoots” — served as a top aide to former Mayor Jimmy Griffin. When asked how his father would view his time in office, Scanlon teared up.

“I think he’d be proud. I think what he’d be most proud of is the type of campaign we ran,” he said.“We stayed above board on a lot of things I could’ve taken a different route on. I chose not to, and that’s because of my upbringing.”

What’s next for Scanlon and the city

Despite the loss, Scanlon insists he remains committed to his role as acting mayor and to his constituents in the South District, where he still holds a Council seat through 2027.

“We are not slowing down,” he said. “First and foremost, I’m a Buffalo resident. You’re not going to see me mailing it in by any stretch.”

He said he remains focused on key initiatives, including legislation related to the parking authority and hotel bed tax—both of which he believes will help stabilize the city’s finances.

“If they’re put in place, I think they help correct the financial situation moving forward,” he said. “We are going to do everything we can to get them set up and in place by the end of the year.”

As for what comes next after City Hall?

“Right now, I have no plans other than returning to my Council seat,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of rumors, but none of them are true.”

Even after a difficult defeat, Scanlon says he’s focused on doing the job he was chosen to do—until his last day in office.

“That doesn’t change just because the campaign’s over,” he said. “As long as I’m in office, the residents will get 100% from me.”

