'Nobody wants to do this': Buffalo proposes increase in parking fines to address financial shortfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Buffalo faces a $50 million budget deficit, Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon has proposed increasing parking fines.

The proposal, sponsored by Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski in his role as finance chair, would raise fines for various parking violations across the city.

Proposed Parking Fine Increases

Here’s a breakdown of the key changes under the proposed ordinance amendment:



Overtime parking violations, parking beyond the time limit, and other meter violations

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $60

Proposed fine: $75

Current fine: $60

Proposed fine: $75

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $80

Proposed fine: $125

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Current fine: $60

Proposed fine: $75

Late Payment Penalties

After 30 days, fines increase by up to $45 depending on the violation

$40 fines → $95

$60 fines → $130

$125 fines → $200

Why the Increase?

Nowakowski says the city's parking department conducted an analysis that found Buffalo’s parking fines are lower than those in comparable cities. He said that raising fines is necessary to keep the department financially sustainable.

"For the parking [department] to be able to enforce its rules, it's not even breaking even, it's going under," Nowakowski said. "Right now, this is to readjust these fines to be able to pay for parking enforcement, and so that their departments are more sustainable."

Not everyone supports the proposed changes. Earlier this month, the founder of Fattey Beer Company took to social media to complain about aggressive ticketing, arguing it was discouraging business downtown.

Other residents agreed, with one saying, "Way too many tickets are being given out. They need to have more options that are accessible."

Nowakowski acknowledges that the decision is unpopular but says it is necessary.

"This is not fun. Nobody wants to do this. Nobody wants to have their name attached to it," he said. "But the fact is...we're elected to make hard decisions."

Buffalo’s Common Council will discuss the proposal at its next finance committee meeting before a full vote next month. If approved, the new fines will take effect on July 1, 2025.

