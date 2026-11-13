BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What happens when the internet goes down, or service disappears?

A group of Western New Yorkers is building an alternative communications network designed to keep people connected during outages, severe weather and other emergencies without relying on either one.

"We're just a group of nerds that want to bring a community together," said Ehren Reynolds, founder and director of Western New York Mesh Inc.

The nonprofit is building a network using MeshCore and radio antennas, allowing users to send text messages over radio signals rather than through traditional internet or cellular networks.

"There are situations where disaster strikes or weather-related incidents come up, and it takes those services away," said Reynolds. "Having another form of communication that is available to me feels like something that should just exist."

That's especially relevant in Western New York, where winter storms can knock out power and communications.

"We saw Verizon go down last year," said Andrew Gurr. "It took out phone lines for a lot of people for a long time. With our winter storms, being able to communicate with other family members and not rely on internet service or cell services is huge."

Users can compose short text messages on a cellphone, laptop or another compatible device. They then connect to what Reynolds calls a "companion," which contains Bluetooth and LoRa radios.

That connects a user to the repeater. There are now 90 repeaters across the region, 20 sponsored by WNY Mesh, including one installed on top of the Buffalo Museum of Science.

The setup can be relatively simple — a battery, solar panel and radio antenna.

A message can then travel from repeater to repeater across the network until it reaches its recipient.

WATCH: No internet? No service? Western New Yorkers build off-grid messaging network

No internet? No service? Western New Yorkers build off-grid messaging network

Reynolds stressed that the network isn't intended to take the place of emergency communications.

"It's not a replacement for 911 by any means," Reynolds said. "But it's a way of communicating in the event that you don't have access to cell technology or internet technology."

Western New York Mesh is a nonprofit and is looking to add members and raise donations as it continues expanding its network throughout the region.

Here's a link to their website for more information.