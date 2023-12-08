Night one of Chanukah bringing deeper meaning this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chilly winter's night made for a perfect night to celebrate the beginning of a special time of year for thousands of Western New Yorkers.

The Chabad House of Buffalo lighting the first candle on its giant menorah outside the Tops in Amherst.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun headed out to celebration to see why this year, Hanukkah is taking on an even deeper meaning for the Jewish community.

Buffalo is home to one of the largest and tallest menorahs in the country.

The world’s largest Hanukkah menorah stands at more than 32 feet, and is located in New York City.

It stands more than 25 feet tall and has been used in Buffalo for more than 40 years.

"Chanukah is amazing. It's actually my favorite holiday because it's all about spreading light," Menucha told Kassahun.

People came to celebrate by the dozens on the first night of Chanukah, in the Tops international parking lot.

Traditional Chanukah food latkes and donuts were served, as well as special entertainment by a juggler.

Chabad House of Buffalo member, Mariam Gurary said, "Donuts and latkes represent when they went to the temple and there was only one jug of oil left, and it lasted for 8 days. So, we celebrate Chanukah with fried food made from oil."

The lighting was hosted by the Chabad House of Buffalo.

A few members of the synagogue shared their favorite Chanukah traditions.

"A lot of things. The good food, number 1. All of the food, the family time. Also, when you light the menorah, it's a very special moment. You sing together. It's just light in all of the darkness that's happening," Mariam Gurary said.

"Lighting the menorah with family friends, singing our favorite Chanuka songs," Eliana said.

"Mine is playing dreidel. It's like a spinning top, and it's such a fun game when you play with friends," Menucha said.

While this is the time to spread light, Rabbi Moshe Gurary said it is very important this time around.

Rabbi Moshe Gurary, with the Chabad House of Buffalo said, "What's most unique this year is tonight is exactly two months since the massacre on October 7th in Israel. Now, more than ever, people are looking to connect, to be strong, to pray and to show resolve and strength."

In light of the events overseas and Jewish events and synagogues, Rabbi Moshe said me there has been an increase in security across Western New York and the country.

Rabbi Moshe said, "The message of Chanukah is really the message of light. When we are in a dark time, like now, it's even more important to spread more light."

Those who missed Thursday night's menorah lighting can get another chance to do so in Niagara Falls, Sunday, Dec. 10. Chabad Niagara is set to host it at 5:30 p.m.

