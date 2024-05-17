Niagara Falls pastor hoping to extend Black History Month to six months to empower and educate youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls pastor is working on expanding black history month from one month a year to six months a year.

It is an approach he believes will empower and educate the younger Black generation.

"This song is a cry for world peace," singer and songwriter Hilary Poole said.

Singer an songwriter Hilary Poole is singing a sample of 'A Global Anthem'.

The piece was written by New Jerusalem Life Pastor Lomax Barnes.

New Jerusalem Life Pastor Lomax Barnes shared with 7 News' Pheben Kassahun, "I wrote this song when Obama became the president but I didn't have the feeling to move with it. After I saw this injustice with George Floyd, that was the catalyst that connected me to the "In God We Trust Black History Movement".

"It's like an anthem and it's not just for the United States. It's worldwide because people throughout the world, especially people of color, often have to suffer discrimination whether it's overt or covert," singer/songwriter Hilary Poole said.

The "In God We Trust, Black History Movement" Pastor Barnes hopes to implement Black History Month from January through June, hosting Black History Sundays at different churches.

Pastor Barnes explained, "We just have the one month in February. I had a vision one night that we should do better, and I got up the next morning and I went to one of the senators and he told me that this will never happen. I believe that God speaks, I feel like the Duke of Earl; nothing can stop me."

"It's a great opportunity for the churches to get together. Also, the children enjoy it because they learn more about their culture and they can have a sense of pride and belonging," Poole added.

The movement has spread to churches in Western New York and Rochester, but Pastor Barnes hopes to take it statewide with the hope of it eventually spreading from coast to coast.