NFTA to introduce Bus Rapid Transit project on Bailey Avenue for efficient transportation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is set to see improvements in public transit with the introduction of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project on Bailey Avenue, funded by federal and New York State resources.

The BRT project aims to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the NFTA bus service in the Bailey Avenue community. By implementing dedicated bus lanes and traffic signal priority, the project seeks to reduce travel times and improve service punctuality.

"We're going to use techniques like bus lanes, right, which takes the bus out of the traffic congestion," said Nadine Chalmers, NFTA Metro Service Planning Manager. "We're going to use all these strategies to make sure that if your bus says it's coming at 7 o'clock, it'll be there at 7 o'clock."

The project also plans to improve the waiting experience for commuters by constructing bus rapid transit stations that offer more shelter and comfort, including heated sidewalks and overhead heating elements to protect against the elements. Nnenna Ferguson, a community ambassador for the project, emphasized the broader impact of the BRT, stating, "The goal is that multi-modal transportation impacts anyone adjacent to the Bailey Avenue area, whether you walk, drive or take the bus."

Construction for the BRT project is scheduled to begin in 2026, with service expected to start in 2028, promising a more transit-friendly Bailey Avenue and potentially reducing traffic accidents in the area.

"More line striping and traffic control and to make it more friendly for commuters to they can utilize and take advantage of the fantastic businesses that are all up and down Bailey," area resident Benjamin Ames said.

"When I first walked in, I was wondering why they were trying to implicate two buses on this route because we have so many people in this community that catches this bus, it makes more sense that you do have a rapid transit so that the us runs every ten minutes," area resident Carolyn Harris said.

"We know Bailey Avenue is a busy thoroughfare. There's many accidents so hopefully, this will reduce a lot of the accidents that's been happening on Bailey but at the same time, get families quickly to their destination," another resident, Leonard Lane said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.