NFTA rail aboveground suspended Monday between Allen Medical and Canalside Stations, citing mechanical issues

Shuttle buses will be available every 20 minutes. Passengers experiencing service issues can contact NFTA customer care at 716-855-7211 for help.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NFTA announced Sunday that mechanical issues will disrupt aboveground rail service between Allen Medical Station and Canalside Station on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

Trains will stop and unload passengers at the Allen Medical Campus station before continuing to all aboveground stops. Shuttle buses will operate at approximately 20-minute intervals to transport passengers between affected stations.

Students traveling north can board shuttles at any aboveground station to connect with trains at the Allen Medical Campus station. The NFTA has coordinated with Buffalo Public Schools to ensure students are aware of the service changes.

Passengers experiencing service issues can contact NFTA customer care at 716-855-7211 for assistance.

