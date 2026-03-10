SOUTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drivers in South Buffalo who travel Abbott Road know the stretch well.

But for years, residents say the road itself has been in rough shape.

Now, new construction signs are appearing along the corridor as the City of Buffalo prepares to move forward with the next phase of a long-planned infrastructure project.

Hours after 7 News reached out for information about the project, the office of Sean Ryan confirmed that construction of a new roundabout is about to begin at the intersection of Abbott Road, Potters Road, Red Jacket Parkway, and Warren Spahn Way in South Buffalo.

The newly announced timeline posted on social media shows that construction of the roundabout is set to begin this month.

Documents obtained by 7 News show the roundabout was one of multiple options during the planning phase. An alternative option included a signalized intersection.

Additional documents show that the project has been underway for almost a decade and has faced delays.

WATCH: New roundabout construction set to begin for busy South Buffalo intersection

For residents like Tom Meegan, the project cannot come soon enough.

“They don't fix the potholes, they just add asphalt,” Meegan said.

Drivers say potholes, uneven pavement, and years of patchwork repairs have made the road difficult to navigate, and in some cases, costly.

During the winter, 7 News also spoke with a mechanic who works along the corridor and says he regularly sees damage tied to the road conditions.

"I try to avoid it," Xtreme Collision mechanic Austin Parsons said. "You have to drive down it. There are a lot of stores I go to. Every day I take this road home, and it’s horrible."

Work is set to begin on Abbott Rd. from Dorrance Ave. to Meriden St. this week and will include the installation of waterline and drainage structures.

The final phase of milling and paving along Abbott Road is expected to take place in mid to late August.

New curbs and sidewalks will also be installed on both sides of the street, with east side construction beginning in March and west side construction in late May and early June.

For drivers and residents in the area, many of whom voiced their frustrations about the road on social media, the hope is that this round of construction will finally bring a permanent fix.