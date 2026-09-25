BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new co-working space in Buffalo's Elmwood Village neighborhood is celebrating its grand opening.

Skeleton Dojo Social Club, located on the lower floor of 875 Elmwood Avenue, has slowly been growing its membership for a year while renovating the space.

Co-founders Tim Ruof and Falynn Waugh met online while seeking a co-working community. They then branched out into co-working in the real world, usually in coffee shops.

"We wanted to make a space of our own that was a little bit cafe, a little bit co-working," Waugh said.

Their new co-working space includes areas for focused work, video calls, socializing and relaxing, as well as a meeting room and collaborative work.

"This whole time we've been trying to build a space that feels comfy and cozy," Ruof said.

WATCH: New Elmwood Village co-working space celebrates grand opening

New Elmwood Village co-working space celebrates grand opening

Ruof and Waugh said they have around 20 to 30 members from varied lines of work.

"We have people working in publishing, we have therapists, we have accountants - a lot of people working in remote tech jobs," Waugh said.

One of those members is entrepreneur Dom Crockett, who joined last spring.

"It's been wonderful for my mental health as a founder and an entrepreneur, having people that know you and are invested in your story," Crockett said. "It allows me to do everything I need to do for my small business in one spot."

Despite a wave of companies returning to the office following the pandemic, Waugh said many jobs remain remote or hybrid.

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