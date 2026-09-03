BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKWB) — A new weeklong baseball and softball fundraiser is coming to Western New York with a goal of raising awareness, reducing stigma and supporting local mental health programs.

The Rayzors Foundation announced Wednesday the Mental Health Awareness 7th Inning Stretch, with the inaugural event scheduled for Aug. 14-21, 2027.

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The event will feature youth and adult baseball and softball players competing around the clock for seven consecutive days at Frontier High School in Hamburg.

Jeff Walker of the Rayzors Foundation said the event comes at a time when mental health remains a growing concern, particularly among children and young people.

“I think we have right now a big problem with our children, especially coming out of COVID,” Walker said. “If we can get them into pro sports and knock open that door and have pro sports recognize it as much as they do for cancer, I think that would be great.”

The event is designed to use sports as a way to open conversations about mental health and connect people with resources.

Organizers say the need for support is especially important for young people.

“Kids are suffering. They need the support and they need the money,” Walker said.

WATCH: New baseball, softball fundraiser aims to raise mental health awareness in Western New York

New baseball, softball fundraiser aims to raise mental health awareness in Western New York

The Buffalo Bisons are also supporting the effort. General manager Mike Buczkowski said the team can help bring attention to available mental health resources while raising money for local programs.

“If we can continue to shed light on and make sure people understand the resources they have, and if the Bisons can play a role in that by bringing some attention and hopefully raising a lot of money as well, that will be very successful,” Buczkowski said.

Organizers say all money raised through the event will stay in Western New York. Local mental health organizations will also be involved, providing resources and support to participants and families.

Walker said several organizations are expected to take part, including Mental Health Advocates, BryLin, Horizon Health Services, Christian Counseling Ministries and suicide prevention organizations.

The weeklong event will conclude Aug. 21 at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons, with final games and a Home Run Derby.

The Rayzors Foundation, founded in 2023 by Kimberly Steiner and Jeffrey Walker, focuses on raising awareness and funding for mental health programs throughout Western New York.

Additional information about registration, sponsorship opportunities and special events is expected to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, click here.

