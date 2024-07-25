New Aquarium of Niagara expansion gives visitors hands-on experience with animals from the Great Lakes region

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Great Lakes 360 is a new expansion at the Aquarium of Niagara dedicated to the diverse ecosystems of the world’s largest freshwater system.

With 15 new exhibits, Great Lakes 360 is an immersive experience that visitors of all ages can come face to face with creatures living in the Great Lakes region.

Turtles, frogs, and sturgeon are aquatic animals you can see and even meet.

One aquarium ticket also gets you in for the original aquarium and Great Lakes 360.

Tickets are $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors, $18.95 for kids ages 3 to 12.

You can attend their free event on Wednesday, July 31 for face painting and fun.