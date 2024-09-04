'New and positive businesses': Assortment of new businesses bringing new life to Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hertel Avenue is bringing an assortment of businesses to the neighborhood.

Within the last six months, about a dozen new restaurants, podiatrists and even a refillery have joined this Buffalo corridor.

"Our goal is to see new and positive businesses coming here to Hertel Avenue," Hertel Business Association Vice President Salvatore Dentico said.

New tenants are bringing new life to the avenue, so I headed out to learn what is happening on Hertel from the voices changing the landscape.

If you're a beer enthusiast, you can grab a cold one on tap at Steel Leaf Brewing Company, which moved from Transit Road in Williamsville and will have its grand opening in October.

"We consistently have 6 to 8 beers on tap at any given point. We brew anything from pale ale, IPAs, sours, seltzers, stouts, porters. Anything you can think of. We have food menus that consist of sandwiches, wraps. We have a pull-up window where you can come up. You can grab smoothies, coffee, sandwiches and take it to go. Take it and walk down Hertel," Steel Leaf Brewing Company co-owner Kim Paulison said.

Or perhaps you're looking for a printing shop with custom apparel, custom sticks and custom vinyls.

7 One Sticks began in a basement and moved to Hertel in April.

7 One Sticks Owner Jack Tarr said, "I am able to take someone's graphic and reproduce it as bulk quantities of stickers and labels for them to market their business appropriately. My friend Nick who owns 7 One Prints, essentially a sister company of us. He does all the t-shirts and apparel manufacturing. He can take an image and mass produce it on t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags."

Or how about making your own fragrance at Koukla Cosmetics.

The apothecary opened up in March.

"They can expect to create their own products. That ranges from color products, so color cosmetics, to skincare, body care, custom fragrances. Everything can be tailored and personalized. It's really special so it's an experience and you can create memories with the products," Koukla Cosmetics Christina Sergakis said.

Here's the full list of businesses that have made Hertel Avenue its new home over the last six months, and Hertel Business Association Vice President Salvatore Dentico told me there is more to come.



October House Vintage

Cluck Cluck Moo Moo

7 One Sticks

Steel Leaf Brewery Company

Pure Podiatry

Tees and Taps

Koukla Cosmetics

Clean Collective Refillery

Loud House Buffalo

Sana'a Cafe

Falafel House

"On September 14th, we have a Hertel Fall Fest coming up which is hosted by Wine on Hertel and a couple of other businesses out that way. We are a sponsor of the event so we are really excited. The street will be closed between Saranac and Norwalk, which gives the safety aspect of the event and a lot of room for a lot of people to attend," Dentico added.

The Hertel Fall Fest is taking place on Saturday, Sep. 14 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.