'Never quitting': Stop the Violence set to host event aimed at keeping kids off streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's "Stop the Violence" organization is gearing up for a major event next weekend. It is aimed at keeping kids off the streets and instead, putting instruments in their hands.

The event is called "No More Excuses."

The event is an extension of Black History Month and will be fully displayed at the Good Shepherd Temple in East Buffalo.

"This event called 'No Excuses' with Muhammad's School of Music is to show there is no excuse," Stop The Violence youth leader Maurice Kuzwe said. "You can do anything, and to show the passion of music, the love and joy that music brings us together."

The message is to inspire young people to believe in themselves and stay focused on their goals.

"To keep the youth off the streets. It's just to bring them and to show them there is something out there. Just to show that the adults care about them basically, and if the youth like the event, they can absolutely join," Kuzwe said.

Renowned violinist Henri Star Muhammad will lead a presentation spotlighting Black classical musicians followed by a live performance alongside students from the Muhammad School of Music.

"We want to make sure that we have as many youth come out and see what the possibilities are. The possibilities of cultivating talent. It could be music, it could be visual art, it could be dance, it could be martial arts," Henri Star Muhammad, founder of Muhammad School of Music said.

A native of East Buffalo, Muhammad hopes his story and the power of music will open doors for local youth.

"The alumni of Muhammad School of Music can be found in every field of endeavor from medicine, politics, law, and of course, music, arts and dance. They are everywhere, and it's just really rewarding," Muhammad added.

Joining him will be students including his daughter, Aaliyah Isabel Muhammad.

"Never quitting or never giving up, so even when I thought of times where this is too hard, I don't know if I want to do this anymore. My father has been playing for many years, since he was a young child, so that kind of speaks to me to also not give up so I can continue this skill into adulthood," she explained.

For many in the community, this event is something special.

Kuzwe shared, "We don't really get to have events like this. We don't get to have big events where we come enjoy and experience such things. It's an honor to have Mr. Muhammad come here."

"No More Excuses" will be held on Saturday, April 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Temple.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Refreshments will also be provided.