'Never give up': Roswell Park hosts 'IceCycle' fundraising event to beat cancer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Roswell Park is hosting its fourth annual “IceCycle” — a winter fundraiser working to reach the finish line for cancer.

The two-day event began on Friday evening and is bringing together twelve spin and fitness studios to host cycling sessions filled with dancing, towel waving and some reflection.

Pam Benchley, a Stage Four Cancer survivor, rode her bike on Friday alongside friends from all over the world. She’s a Stages Cycling team member — the “bike builder” and kick-off ride for the event.

“Every day we just keep making more and more progress, and it’s because of events like this,” Benchley said. “They’re [Roswell Park is] doing amazing things and raising a lot of money just for research so people like me can come out and do things like this.”

This year, Roswell Park has raised more than $640,000, and cancer survivors could be spotted in the crowd by their green towels.

“A lot of people here are survivors,” Mackenzie Giancarlo, Senior Fundraising Manager at Roswell Park, said. "They’re supporting survivors. They’re honoring their family members that have passed or they’re here spinning for a mom, a dad, a grandma or a grandpa … It’s really powerful.”

Buffalo Riverworks will continue to see more cyclists into Saturday.

“Never give up,” Benchley said. “Never stop fighting because just when you least expect it, you’re going to turn that corner and you’re going to do amazing things too.”