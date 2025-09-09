BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lynn Wilson lives behind 2 Saint Louis Avenue in Allentown and has witnessed disturbing scenes, including discovering what she thought was a sleeping person on a porch.

"I had a dead body on the porch," Wilson said. "I thought that the man was sleeping. He was dead. He was there for days. Days!"

Wilson's story is one of many from neighbors of vacant houses and apartment buildings owned by Charles "Chuck" Dobucki in Buffalo.

The building behind her home is one of four vacant properties owned by Dobucki that neighbors say have become an eyesore and safety hazard.

"I don't want to live like this," Wilson said.

The Allentown Association wants the court to consider putting the properties into receivership, a legal process that would allow a third party to repair the buildings and bill Dobucki for the costs. If he fails to pay, the properties would be sold.

Jim Ecker, who lives next door to another Dobucki property at 102 Johnson Park, describes the building's impact on the neighborhood.

"Just go ahead and sell the properties," he said. "Take the money. Move away."

Ecker remains skeptical that meaningful action will be taken after witnessing years of inaction.

"Judges saying do this, do that. It's like... I don't believe anything anymore or trust anything anymore," Ecker said.

WATCH: Neighbors push for receivership of deteriorating Charles Dobucki properties

Mark Fruhlinger, an Allentown resident who was walking his dog on Cottage, has watched one of Dobucki's properties remain empty for years.

"As long as I've been here, this house has been empty," Fruhlinger said. "Potential for fire. Unsafe for them. Unsafe for us."

Ron Scott agreed that 42 Cottage is a mess.

"Been like this for, I don't know how long. It's just a total wreck," Scott said. "People across the street gotta be hating it."

Mark Soper, who lives across from one of the properties, expressed frustration with what he sees as unequal treatment, noting that people like himself are expected to follow the rules.

"If I don't pay my water bill, you take my house away from me, and this guy's getting away with doing all this stuff," Soper said.

Glen Plato said he's optimistic about the potential for housing court intervention through receivership.

"It would be a windfall for this neighborhood to have someone else come in," Plato said. "Turn this into what it really is, which is a beautiful building."

Dobucki's next court date is scheduled for November 17.

