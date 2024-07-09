'Need as much time as possible': Buffalo Common Council looking to change budget process due dates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a chaotic end to the budget season and a budget vote going well into the evening, some Buffalo Common Council members want changes made to the process.

On the table? Moving up some key dates.

Ellicott District Council member Leah Halton-Pope and University District Council member Rasheed Wyatt are introducing four new laws for the next budget season.

The goal is to address budgeting and financial planning during the budget process.

WKBW

"Giving us a little bit more time for discourse and discussion. It doesn't change the rest of the schedule, as far as when we have our public hearings, workshops, etc. But it does allow the city as a whole for us to have a conversation on the budget versus the 22 days," Halton-Pope said.

The Council members are proposing to change the May 1 deadline for the Mayor's budget to April 1 allowing Council members to review the budget for nearly two months instead of three weeks.

"Those are important dates, because we found that in the past, we didn't have enough time. Going forward because of the financial condition, we're gonna need as much time as possible," Wyatt said.

They're also looking to have any proposed changes the Mayor has for the charter be submitted by March 1.

"This go around and we had something that was brought to us at the last meeting regarding an increase in the tax levy — that can't happen we need more time to be really able to evaluate," Wyatt said.

WKBW

Halton-Pope and Wyatt also proposed receiving a more detailed four-year financial plan from the budget director. This plan will be a framework for understanding the city's operating funds, cash reserves and revenue projections.

Council members also want to see their amended budget deadline moved from May 22 to May 26.

"This is not going to fix our roles, but it's going to give us more information, more time to process to make better decisions," Wyatt said.

"To extend this a little bit allows me an opportunity to digest a little bit more fully, and then maybe for negotiations giving us a little bit more time to have a conversation with the administration about it prior to the final 26th deadline," Halton-Pope explained.

WKBW

Fillmore District Council member Mitch Nowakowski is on board with the changes and said this allows council members to "flex their muscles" when making necessary changes.

"The Common Council does have authority over the budget and I do not want the council to be passive when it comes down to budget time, especially having more time to be passive council members need to come together," Nowakowski said.

The budget deadline will remain June 8.

Council members will discuss these changes in the Legislation Committee before voting on the proposed laws for the next budget season.