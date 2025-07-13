Nearly 600 cyclists embark on 400-mile journey across New York for annual Erie Canal tour

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — The 27th annual Cycle the Erie Canal bike tour kicked off on July 12 from Buffalo and will arrive in Albany on July 20. Nearly 600 cyclists from 37 states, ranging in age from 8 to 84, are participating in the multi-day event.

Organized by Parks & Trails New York (PTNY), riders will travel 40-60 miles per day along the Erie Canalway Trail, visiting historic towns and learning about the canal's rich history.

"Along the way, they learn about the history of the Erie Canal. They explore the local communities. They get some great exercise in and just enjoy their time. It's a vacation on two wheels," Dylan Carey said.

The tour features dedicated bicycle trails that keep riders safe from traffic.

"A place that riders of all ages and abilities can come out and enjoy without having to worry about riding with traffic," Carey said.

Among the participants is 12-year-old Zora Miller, who has been part of the tour for several years.

"I've been doing this since I was six but not the whole thing. I only did two days and then I did half of it and last year I did the whole thing," Miller said.

"It's a lot of fun. There's around 2 or 3 rest stops each day, and they always give you Oreos, which is a perk," she added.

Even younger riders are taking part, including 9-year-old Riley Dong.

"I did this every year starting when I was 7," Dong said.

The event attracts cyclists from across the country, including Scott Yager from Vermont.

"I researched doing it on my own and it was really expensive. And this was a much cheaper option and so organized and everything like that," Yager said.

Local businesses in Lockport welcomed the cyclists, with establishments like Steamworks Coffee providing refreshments.

"We enjoy doing the event for them because Sundays are tough and there's not always a lot open and so just having some food here for them," Johnathan Brose said.

This year's tour celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal and will conclude with a finish line festival at Quackenbush Square in Albany on July 20.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.