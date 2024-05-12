'Navigating that grief': For Grieving Daughters holds fifth annual gala

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One group is making sure those who are grieving this Mother's Day Weekend aren't doing it alone.

For Grieving Daughters, Inc. held their fifth annual fundraiser at Sto Lat Bar on Transit Road.

The non-profit is dedicated to guiding young women through all stages of grief by offering healing, education and mental support.

"I lost my mom when I was 10 years old and I always knew I wanted to put myself in a position to give back to the younger generation who's navigating that grief," said Shai Arnold, Founder of For Grieving Daughters.

The event is held every year Mother's Day weekend and this year's goal is to raise $25,000 to help girls ages 10-21.

"Although I lost my mom at 10, having my son at 21 triggered grief for me and I knew that to be the best version for him I needed to heal," said Arnold.

Their next event is Cornbread and Coffee: Culinary Session, focusing on mind, body and nutrition on June 16th.